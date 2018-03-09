THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Close on the heels of T’Puram Express report on keeping water bowls for birds, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi shared his desire to set up troughs for the birds at Chalai market.

The Rajya Sabha MP expressed his desire to set up a shelter which will provide a covered walkway apart from being a haven for the birds. It will also provide protection from the heat and light for the public arriving at the market, he says.

According to him, such an arrangement can be set up by identifying strong buildings on either side of the roads and constructing ramps between them. The ramps shall be covered using a shamiana or tension membrane. “It will cover the entire width of the road. I have seen such setups in Tamil Nadu where they build such shelters to help people beat the scorching heat. But they don’t have any facilities for the birds. This thought hit me while considering how to help the birds during the summer,” said Suresh Gopi. He says a distance of 25 feet can be covered like this.

“Chalai is an area which is flooded with traders and customers at all times. Such a set up can help provide a respite from the heat for those arriving in the market apart from saving the birds,” he added. He expressed his willingness to hold talks with the shopkeepers in the market who are willing to accommodate such an arrangement. “I desire to build one such shelter after holding talks with those concerned,” he added.

On Friday, T’Puram Express carried a report on the importance of keeping water bowls to help the birds survive the summer season. The decimating water bodies and habitats have taken a toll on the birds. A campaign urging city residents to keep water bowls for birds is on and it was following this report that the MP opened up on his ardent desire to help the winged beauties. “If something has to be done, we have to do it at the earliest,” said the MP hinting at the start of the summer.