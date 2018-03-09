THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Three senior women entrepreneurs in the city were honoured with the TMA Women Entrepreneurship Award jointly instituted by the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) and Alive as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations. Shobha Koshy, former chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, presented the awards at the programme ‘Assertions’.

The awards were presented to Dr Santhamma Mathew, managing director, Credence Hospital, Ulloor; Saraswathy M Nair, owner, Saras Driving School, Ambalamukku; and K G Vijayalekshmi, chairperson, Sandeepani School, Palayam. TMA secretary C O Jeyasree and Alive general manager Rekha were among those who attended the programme.