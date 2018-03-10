THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The road near the Government College for Women will be developed into a women’s corridor, said Mayor V K Prasanth. There will be surveillance cameras, She Lodge facility for short stay and the footpath will be covered to make it women-friendly. Once developed it will help women move freely at night time, said Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar. “The tender process is over and the work will start by the end of March,” she said.

Foot overbridges

Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurated the foundation stone laying ceremony of the foot overbridge (FoB) at a function held at Vazhuthacaud. The city is going to get five foot overbridges. These will come up at various busy locations. The first one is coming up right in front of the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill which is attended by 4,500 students.Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar presided over the function. She said the project was dream come true. UAE based Sun Infrastructure is building the FoB. The second FoB will come up in front of St Mary’s HSS.

Multi-level parking

Three parking facilities will be set up at the Corporation parking ground in front of Thampanoor Railway station, behind the Corporation building and the third one will come up at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.