THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is an odyssey through the mind of the artist. With its myriad hues and patterns, the different moods of the paintings call out to one’s senses. But the exhibition is the artist’s act of atonement to the atrocities committed against the tribals. “It is the atonement for the indifference of the society,” says K Jayakumar.An eclectic set of abstract paintings crafted by artist and former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar is on display at the Suryakanthi Art Gallery in the city. Titled ‘Akakkazhcha’, the exhibition is the artist’s act of atonement and has on display a set of 25 paintings. The proceeds generated from selling the art works will go to a most deserving tribal family, the artist says.

“Tribals are the most exploited, neglected lot. We blame the government for not doing enough. But what are we doing,” he asks you. “Tribal cause is everybody’s business. It has been too long that we have been shying away from addressing this. The tribals in Kerala are being exploited as they were back in the 40s and 50s. This has been on my mind for long. Madhu’s incident just triggered it and inspired me to do it. With this, I am paying back my brethren,” he says.

Verses from Tagore’s Gitanjali receive a fresh twist in the artist’s palette as he tries to concoct arresting frames from the verses. The other paintings etch the mental processes or moods the painter has gone through at some point in time. “Reflection of the insides,” the artist tells you. His twentieth exhibition encompasses paintings done over the past few years and like the title ‘Akakkazhcha’, the paintings take a look into the mind of the artist.

For the artist, when some moods sustain for long it transforms into a painting. Most of the paintings exhibited have been crafted after such an eventful journey of the mind. He nods at ‘Chaotic Harmony’, a painting done during 2017. “2017 was an unhappy and turbulent year for me. The painting reflects all the turbulence in it,” he says. “Creativity is truth. You cannot do a happy painting when you are low. Your hands will automatically move towards the greys, browns and black,” says the artist.He terms the next phase of his life as a very active one where he intends to focus on his artistic skills. He has set his eyes on organising a major exhibition in Delhi on a new series.