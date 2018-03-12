THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Corporation successfully conducting an eco-friendly Attukal Pongala by adhering to the ‘Green Protocol’, the civic body has decided to extend it to the upcoming Pongala festival at the Karikkakom Devi Temple as well. A meeting was convened towards this end where discussions were held between Mayor V K Prasanth and the temple representatives.

This year, the Karikkakom pongala festival will be held from March 22 to March 28.

The Mayor has instructed all the departments to ensure the effective conduct of the festival. Strict orders have been issued to ensure that green protocol is implemented. Corporation will undertake the cleaning activities before and after the conduct of the festival. Further, as is customary for green protocol, restrictions will be brought in for the use of plastic carry bags and thermocol disposables, the Mayor said.

The temple trust has been given directions to ensure that the stalls set up for the festival adhere to Green Protocol. The organisations giving ‘Annadanams’ (free food) have also been asked to take note of this.

The Food Safety Commissionerate will oversee the hygiene of the food distributed. The Corporation and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will jointly operate to provide drinking water with the corporation pitching in to provide the required water tankers.The route where the rath is taken out on the Ezhunnalathu day will be developed to allow the vehicle’s smooth passage. The Corporation has given instructions towards this end to the engineer.