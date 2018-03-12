THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People travelling along the PMG-Plamoodu stretch during night might have noticed a difference in the road markings. These lines with an extra glow and clear visibility in the night were drawn using a paint developed by the city-based public sector unit Travancore Titanium Products. The road marking paint was developed by the company as part of a long-term plan for product diversification. Industries Minister A C Moideen had earlier asked the company to focus on value addition of products and new marketing strategies.

The key ingredient of the paint is Titanium Dioxide, company’s main product. First phase of the trial run was on the roads around the company premises at Kochuveli. Later, Works Minister G Sudhakaran gave sanction for using the paint on an experimental-basis on the PMG Junction - Plamoodu stretch. “It has been about two weeks since the new markings were drawn. Works Department officials have expressed satisfaction over the product quality,” said Johnson, head of the research and development wing of the TTP.

According to Johnson, the paint was developed after a six-month long effort by the R&D team comprising five researchers. “We can ensure superior quality for the product when compared to those available in the market. It has more hiding power or opacity, and the extra glow provides clear visibility in the night,” Johnson said.The company is in the process of manufacturing and marketing other value added products, says chairman M P Sukumaran Nair and managing director Georgee Ninan.