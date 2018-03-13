THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation of Thiruvananthapuram will introduce a resolution demanding the state government to simplify procedures for granting no-objection certificate (NoC) by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for buildings in the airport radius. The resolution is likely to be introduced during the council meeting on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting held by the local body involving AAI officials, councillors and Corporation officers on Monday. During the meeting, the Corporation suggested that the AAI should provide NoCs to buildings within its purview within 15 days.It will be considered a deemed NoC if the AAI takes more than 15 days to provide one. The NoC has to be obtained for construction activity within a 20-km radius.

Another suggestion was that the occupancy certificate should be given to buildings without an NoC if the construction was completed with a permit.The Corporation requested that it should be allowed to give permits without NoC to residential buildings up to two storeys if it is coming up in the red zone.

The Corporation has asked for the software used by the AAI for granting NoC. It also requested the AAI to include survey numbers to the map it uses for determining zones.Structures such as buildings, masts, chimneys and billboards need to comply with the height restriction and get an NoC from the AAI if it is coming within the 20-km radius.Denial of occupancy certificates over the lack of NoC has affected construction in 20 wards of the Corporation. Close to 1,500 families have been affected.