TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : If vacations come, can summer camps be far behind?

The Sports Hub Trivandrum - Karyavattom Green Field Stadium - offers sports training for kids. The summer camp to be held from April 2 to May 25 will be for students in the age group of six to 17 years. Conceptualised with an aim to improve the sports skills of students, training will be given for various sports activities including cricket, football, swimming, badminton, basketball, table tennis, squash, martial arts and chess at the camp. Registration has already begun.

The training module is designed in such a way that the students are exposed to a well-designed curriculum and are trained by certified coaches so as to experience facilities of international standard, said the organisers. Apart from coaching, students will also get the opportunity to take part in team-building activities and participate in special events conducted by specialists.

The sports coaching programme will have a structured content developed by sports personalities like Anil Kumble, Vasanth Bharadwaj, Richard McAfee, Max Constantini and Guenther Huber. The programme has a well-defined syllabus for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. In addition to coaching manuals, there will be video based learning modules too.

The Sports Hub Trivandrum, developed under a PPP model as an integrated sports facility, is one of the largest integrated sports facilities in the country. For more details visit www.thesportshub.in or contact phone numbers 9745227744, 9497714008 or academy@thesportshub.in