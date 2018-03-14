THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hand-holding Cell, a help centre of the Scheduled Castes Development Department, is making an impact on the lives of members of the marginalised communities. The official launch of the cell and a supporting mobile app will be held this month. Members of the scheduled castes can contact the cell for information on the welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

“About 60 cases were resolved during the trial run that started a month ago. Career guidance, educational and internship assistance, and speeding up of pending files with government departments was offered,” said department director Ali Asgar Pasha.

According to Pasha, the major targets of the cell are students seeking guidance for higher education and unemployed youth looking for jobs or skill development. The cell is headed by a Malayali tribal youth who did his MBA in Paris.

The department had earlier revamped its vocational training programmes by including courses of contemporary relevance. Among the programmes are courses in hospitality, CCTV repair and maintenance, graphics, web designing and for jobs in the oil sector.

The department is also conducting awareness programmes on its courses. “The programmes conducted in Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Idukki were attended by hundreds of candidates,” said Pasha.

The department had signed agreements with different overseas businesses to provide jobs to 650 candidates attending its vocational training programmes. They will be employed in the construction, hospitality, oil production and construction sectors; a 100 in the hospitality sector, 400 candidates in the oil and rig sector and 150 in the construction sector.

The department’s target is to send 3,000 youths for overseas jobs this year. It had conducted a roadshow in Dubai to attract employers.