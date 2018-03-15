THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There’s no getting away from stress. Whether you are a career woman, homemaker, or both, balancing work, home and family is the key to a successful life is what most women believe and practise. But in this crazy run, managing everything and everyone, often women tend to forget about their physical and mental well-being.

Often physical strain or injuries coupled with emotional stress bogs one down and throws life out of gear. But most doctors, physicians, and life coaches insist that to live a full life, balancing all roles, requires mental and physical health.

Getting a pedicure

As an initiative to bring about more awareness on the same, Serena Spa & Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield bring you an exclusive event on women’s wellness in association with Indulge.

The event will include an interactive session by wellness speaker Arnold Rodrigues, who has been in the field for over 10 years. He will discuss how overall well-being plays an important role in maintaining the true meaning of wellness. This includes lifestyle choices of maintaining a healthy diet and in turn, mind and body.

Jesper Hougaard- a pioneer in the spa wellness field and the Executive Director for Heaven on Earth Wellness will be highlighting the benefits of regular spa treatments, he answers a few questions below regarding the session.

What aspects of wellness would you be covering in the session?

Wellness is defined as spanning over twelve dimensions and not all are about physical exercise, in fact, that is only a small part of wellness. Each dimension will be clearly defined to enable participants to chart their own wellness journey.

How has women’s wellness evolved?

The women’s empowerment-meets-wellness trend takes many crucial forms; there’s a surge in new women-only clubs, co-working spaces, and collectives, designed for women to meet, network, support each other and each other’s businesses and learn and be politically active together–served up with much wellness. We’re seeing a new brigade of women doctors, technologists and designers spotting unaddressed issues for women’s bodies and lives and creating an explosion of new “FemTech” to fix them: whether putting fertility and hormone tracking in women’s hands, creating new solutions for menstruation, or just creating “smart” bras and clothing that actually fit a woman’s body.

What points would you be highlighting when it comes to women’s wellness specifically?

A spa visit should be considered for its therapeutic benefits to relax and de-stress – it is like a mini vacation to recharge and enjoy the almost meditative state of blissful pampering.



What queries and questions would be addressed at the session?

Our wellness coach will address the importance of nutrition and exercise, Chef Marouane Rahali, Italian Head Chef, Marriott Bengaluru will present some insight in healthy food and how to cook with nutritious ingredients and together we will try to answer any question related to wellness and all the exciting dimensions of living well.

`1,000. March 23 at 3 pm.

At Bangalore Marriott Whitefield.