THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A few weeks back, Sports Hub, Kariavattom in the capital was a sight to behold, with around 6,000 school students decked up in white Karate suits or Karategi, showing off their basic skills in martial arts, lasting for five minutes. Needless to say, the effort , which broke the last record of 378 students at Japan, earned an entry into the Guinness World Records.

School students from around 128 government and aided schools took part in the event, which was also attended by a judging panel. Renjith, Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat’s Health and Education standing committee chairman, is among those delighted with the accomplishment. He says, “To get into the record books is a great achievement and dream come true.”

According to him, their initiative does not end with the accomplishment. When the initiative of training the students in Karate started in 2016, creating a record was infact not even thought of. Elaborating further, he says, “A total of 150 schools come under the jurisdiction of the panchayat, and we chose 128 for the project. We started training girl students interested to learn the martial art from different schools, with the sessions, teaching basic Karate skills, led by a lady teacher. After several cluster meeting related to this project, we realised that we had a lot of students, which led us to research on the last record achieved for the similar category. Though we had trained around 12,000 girls, many of them could not appear for the event due to exams.”

Among the schools who had taken an active role in the event was the Government Vocational Higher Secondary, Njekkad. Theschool principal K K Sajeev said, “Fifty students from our school had participated in the record event. Some schools had even sent over 100 to 300 children for the same.”

While the training sessions is on for two years now, the district panchayat plans to continue this project. According to Renjith, it is the need of the hour to teach self-defence to girls. He says, “ In today’s society, girls need to know how to defend themselves. Our goal is to promote this as a self-defence technique to maximum number of girls as possible. More than the self-defence angle, Karate helps in improving the overall mental state of students, by improving concentration and so on.”