TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A host of cultural programmes ranging from ritualistic to classical art forms will be staged at the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple here as part of the annual Painguni festival.

Colourful processions carrying the idol of the deities on decorated vahanas (carriers in different shapes) and age-old tantric rituals will be the other highlights of the ten-day-long festivities.

Rituals ahead of the flag hoisting will start on Saturday with the mannuneerukoral at 6.30 pm. In this, the soil will be brought to the temple from the nearby Mithranandapuram pond. This will be kept in a pot to grow the navadhanya (cereal seeds) which is to be used for the dravyakalasha ritual during the festival.Other important rituals ahead of the flag hoisting are prasaada suddhi (March 18), chathur suddhi, dhara (March 19), santhi homas (March 20), brahmakalasapooja (March 21), brahmakalsabhishekam and thiruvilakkam (March 22).

The festival flag will be hoisted on March 23 between 9 am and 9.30 am. In the evening a colourful ceremonial procession carrying the idol of the deity on a simhasana vahanam will be taken out.

The procession carrying the idol on differently decorated vahanas inside the temple complex every evening is a spectacle to behold.

The vahanas on other days are anantha vahanam (March 24), kamala vahanam (March 25), pallaku vahanam (March 26), Garuda vahanam (March 27), Indra vahanam (March 28), pallaku vahanam (March 29), Garuda vahanam (March 30, 31, April 1).Valiya kanikka will be held on March 30 and pallivetta on March 31. The aarattu ceremony will be held on April 1. Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma and other members of the royal family will escort the procession holding drawn swords and shields.

Kathakali Programmes

Venue: Natakashala mukhappu

March 23, Rugmini

Swayamvaram, 10 pm

March 24,

Utharaswayamvaram, 10 pm

March 25,

Kalyanasougandhikam, 10 pm

March 26,

Santhanagopalam, 10 pm

March 27, Devayanicharitham, 10 pm

March 28, Kuchelavritham, 10 pm

March 29, Nalacharitham, 10 pm

March 30, Balivadham, 10 pm

March 31, Kiratham, 10 pm

April, Sreerama Pattabhishekam, 10 pm