THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Be very careful when you place an advertisement to sell a product on OLX because chances are high you might get taken for a ride by a fraudster. Earlier this month, two cases were registered at the Medical College and Thumba police stations. The cases revealed that many people were falling prey to online fraud. The city police warned the public to check the authenticity of a deal while posting an advertisement on online portals. As per the information received from police sources, the fraudsters duped the sellers disguising as buyers and posting fake details using forged documents. In both the aforesaid cases, the ‘buyer’ robbed the seller when they entered into a deal directly.

Illus: Suvajit

The Modus Operandi

Fraudsters identify prospective sellers by making random searches on the OLX portal. They zero in on those who want to sell hi-end mobile phones and motorcycles. After striking a deal virtually, they fix up a meeting to make the final deal. Once the parties come face to face, the buyer requests to check the product, here a mobile phone. The person then hands over his fake ID cards and address proofs. But when the time comes for paying up the buyer feigns that he is low on cash and asks the seller to wait while he gets it from an ATM.



The buyer makes a get away with the product leaving the seller fiddling his thumbs waiting for him. By the time the seller realises he has been duped, the scamster makes an escape. Since these scamsters use vehicles with fake registration numbers, it becomes very difficult to trace them.According to K G Prathapa Chandran, Thumba SI, in both the cases registered with the Medical College and Thumba police stations, scamsters had stolen gadgets and the modus operandi were the same.

He said a complaint was registered on March 8 at Medical College police station while the second one was registered on March 16.

“We managed to round up one of the accused. He has been remanded in judicial custody. The arrested is a 22-year-old college drop-out named Rahul. It has come to light that many youngsters are committing such crimes to get easy money to finance their luxurious lives. Rahul is a drop-out from St Xavier’s College at Thumba. A probe has been launched to net the others behind these fraudulent activities,” Prathapa Chandran said.

He said Rahul was nabbed with the help of Cyberdome since it was difficult to trace him from his activities on the portal. When Express contacted City Police Commissioner P Prakash said surveillance has been launched to weed out such people with the help of the shadow police team. “We have begun profiling the suspects. In many of the cases, the perpetrators are youngsters. This is a matter of grave concern. They use virtual media as a tool to make quick bucks. But once they get arrested, it remains as a bad mark and hence affects their reputation. So they should stay away from these committing crimes. But, we won’t allow such fraudulent activities here anymore,” Prakash said.

Precautions

How to Spot A Fraudulent Buyer and/or Seller:

Asks you to wire money into an international account (eg Western Union, Escrow, online money transfer etc.)

Unclear item details

Consistently avoids answering phone calls or chats

Continuously provides excuses about why you haven’t received an item

Sells an expensive and popular item at a suspiciously low price

Tries to convince you to communicate outside of OLX by listing their email address or their web page address in the item’s description