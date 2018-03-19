THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jalasamridhi, the water conservation programme in Kattakada constituency, has started making an impact on people’s lives. Recharged wells, ponds and canals conserved as part of the project have recorded increased water level than in the previous year, studies say.

According to the statistics with the Central Ground Water Board and the State Groundwater Department, the water level in different parts of the constituency has shown a remarkable increase.“Observation wells, both open wells and observation borewells, of the agencies have shown a rise in the water table,” said State Land Use Board commissioner and project coordinator A Nizamudeen. “Besides, people living in areas near the recharged water resources have said the water level in their house wells is up compared to the previous year.”

The Jalasamridhi project was launched in Kattakkada on April 14, 2017. Its mandate was to recharge and conserve existing water bodies and to build new resources.The highlight of the project however, was the construction of over 150 farm ponds in the constituency. Most of the ponds were dug after November 2017 and still they contributed in raising the water table in the area, Nizamudeen said.

An increase in water level was also recorded in school wells recharged under the scheme. The conservation of the 6 km-long Kaduvakuzhi-Kalluvarambu canal was noted for the participation of hundreds of local people. Fifty-three check dams were built along on the course of the canal. Last year, the canal had dried up as early as mid-January.But this year, the canal has a substantial flow, thereby increasing the water level in nearby water bodies as well.