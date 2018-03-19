THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major crackdown on criminals, the city police have arrested 70 criminals who are included in the ‘wanted’ list in a week. The arrests were recorded following a special drive titled ‘Operation Broken Window’.

On Saturday alone, the city police took 24 persons into custody. In a statement, city police commissioner P Prakash said most of the arrested were in hiding. The police have arrested 1,239 warrant accused. Of these, 30 were arrested as part of preventive detention and five persons have been arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act( KAAPA) detention, Prakash said in the statement.

The Nemom police arrested Arshid, 50, who is in the wanted list for the past nine years, while the Museum police have arrested 36-year-old Shyamkumar who had been absconding for the past four years. The Fort police also arrested two criminals, identified as Ananthu and Sony.

The city police also arrested 171 warrant accused in a special combing operation while 212 persons were arrested for drunken driving. Besides, the city police booked 980 persons in connection with various traffic offences.