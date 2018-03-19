THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People from North East are often easily identified due to their distinct physical appearance and courteous demeanour. Many of them have already made the city their home and some even speak Malayalam. Yet we know very little about them- their culture, food, traditional clothing etc. We have a very general idea about them. But that will not help us from distinguishing the culture of a Manipuri from a Mizo, or an Assamese from an Arunachali.

To tell the city folks why North East is called the land of seven sisters, a large group of youths from these states is visiting the capital city. Under the North East and the Kerala States Youth Interaction Programme, around 250 youths representing Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will stay in the city from March 21 to 26 and showcase their tradition.

The teams arriving at Trivandrum Central station on Tuesday will be accorded a warm reception by the volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, the organisers of the exchange programme. They will be staying at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies near Neyyar dam. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the exchange programme at Kanakakunnu palace ground on March 21. Along with him and other dignitaries such as O Rajagopal MLA, I B Sathish MLA, the youths will release balloons upholding the message ‘youth for harmony’. Later the visitors will interact with the 100 NSS volunteers of Government College, Nedumangad.

On the next day, the youths will visit the agriculture fields at Kattakada and participate in a public programme attended by Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. They will present traditional art forms in the evening. The youth will participate in seminar and classes on March 23 and 24. Through the cultural exchange, the organisers hope the visitors will understand why Kerala is called the God’s Own Country. The team will return on March 27.

“The prime objective of the programme is to provide an opportunity to the youth of North Eastern States to visit different places in the country and help them understand the socio-economic development, cultural ethos, language, lifestyles of the people and social and financial inclusion programmes of the government,” said project officer (special programme), Rajiv Ramachandran.