THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Adani Group has informed the state government that the deadline for completing Phase I of the Vizhinjam seaport project is likely to be overshot. More time would be required for completing the work as both of its dredgers were badly damaged in cyclone Ockhi, the Group has told the government.

According to the concession agreement signed between the state government and the Gujarat-based group in 2015, phase I must be completed in 1,460 days. But the Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL) has not been able to restart dredging activities since last November. One of the dredgers was totally damaged in the incident while the second one sustained partial damages.

The group plans to get them repaired at the L&T Katupalli shipyard near Chennai and the Cochin Shipyard. However, it is estimated that even if the dredgers are back by April, full-fledged work will begin only by September-October, after the southwest monsoon season.

Meanwhile, officers of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL) said the independent engineer appointed for the project will study the group’s arguments and make recommendations. Since it is a case of ‘force majeure’ there is no question of either party demanding compensation, they said. However, there are reports that the sub-contractor has demanded compensation from the Adani Group.

Earlier this month, Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally had informed the Assembly the project would not be completed in 1000 days. That deadline was informally set by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani after inking the MoU with the state government.