THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the Varkala land row, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan has demanded a Vigilance investigation. Speaking to the media after visiting the area, the CPM leader demanded the Sub Collector be suspended from service. “The Sub Collector has indulged in abuse of power. She had given the land to a private individual who is a relative of her husband’s family friend.

The decision was taken violating rules and regulations. The land which was in the possession of a private individual was taken over by the Varkala tahsildar by completing the legal procedures. Giving the land to a private individual is mysterious and unethical,” the CPM district secretary said.The CPM demanded a comprehensive probe into the issue. Anavoor was accompanied by CPM district committee members S Shahjahan and A A Rahim.