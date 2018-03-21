THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:“Namaskaram!” Rachana Devi Chakma from Tripura surprises you with her good diction. “Swagatham,” she goes on to add. “A Malayali friend taught me this,” she beams, looking elegant in the traditional red dress and silver ornaments, the traditional attire for Bizhu dance. It has been only a day since she arrived in the city. “I want to learn the language here and the way the food is cooked,” she adds excitedly, having taken a fancy to sambhar, idli and dosa. Rachana is just one among the many north-east youths who arrived in the city as part of the North East Youth Exchange Programme.

“Our place is very small. This is my first time here and I am seeing and experiencing everything new. Although we all come from diverse areas, a sense of unity can be experienced here. The people here are very nice and their food is exquisite,” she adds. “I had bought chilli prepared from my place and gave them to the people here and they all loved it,” she adds.

A total of 200 youth from the states of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura arrived for the programme on Tuesday. A sense of camaraderie can already be seen among the eclectic mix of people. They will stay in the city until Monday experiencing the different facets of the place whilst showcasing their rich traditions. As many as 50 NSS and national youth volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) will accompany the north-east group, thereby ensuring a cultural exchange.

“We intend to let them experience the place and the culture here. The aim is to empower the youth from these states and foster a cultural exchange between them,” said B Ali Sabrin, district youth coordinator, NYK. Earlier the inaugural ceremony at the Kanakakunnu Palace grounds saw the Governor P Sathasivam along with the youngsters released tri-colour halogen balloons. The six days of their stay is packed with myriad activities including a trip to the Legislative Assembly.

Clad in their traditional attire, the youth from the states could be seen interacting with the people from diverse cultural backgrounds and striking a chord among them. Some have already made friends with the local populace. Sanjay Taba fishes out a pencil portrait from his bag and flaunts the picture. It is a portrait of his done by a Malayali he befriended. “This is by Arun,” he says, with satisfaction. Sanjay has only been to Delhi, outside of his home state Arunachal Pradesh. So this is his second visit to another part of the country and he couldn’t be more excited. “Total Change!” he says. “We are from the hilly areas. Here we get to experience different cultures and a sense of sisterhood and brotherhood is being achieved here,” all decked up in the traditional attire of the Nyishi tribe, a short sword attached to his attire, he adds.

But the sweltering summer heat has not gone down too well with the people from the hilly region.“It is too hot here!” exclaims, Suyog Pradhan from Sikkim who flaunts a Newari attire. But he isn’t complaining. If anything he is only excited at the rare blend of people and vibrant topography. “The place is very beautiful. The architecture is remarkable. We never get to experience the sea. So I can’t wait to go to the beach,” adds the MTech graduate.