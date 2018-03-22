THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The post-colonial hangover has infiltrated multifarious aspects of the Indian life. This has caused what Kolkata-based performer Arka Mukhopadhyay calls ‘poverty of thinking’, at least when it comes to theatre. A practitioner of what can be loosely termed as devised theatre—where performance originates from collaborative and improvisational elements rather than a single text as the script—for the past 13 years, the artiste believes in human revelation by using the body-based movements as a medium.

Arka Mukhopadhyay

“Theatre circles in the country are still obsessed with linear narratives and conventional styles like naturalism. My work explores how physical crafting of the body changes the psychological schema and develops from a keen interest in inner images and associations,” says Arka, who explains his experiments as stage equivalents of abstract paintings. Involved in collaborations with other artists including dancers and also directing for ensembles, Arka is renowned for his solo performances like the recent work If It Be Now – Fragments and Impressions of Hamlet. Performed at venues including the International Theatre Festival of Solo Performance in Spain, the play, in his own words, is more occupied with a mind space rather than the mere recreation of Shakespeare’s original play.

Organic presence

The educator’s workshop utilises a self-developed methodology which he calls Sahrudaya – Theatre of Resonance, instead of dealing with techniques of stage mannerism or vocal inflections. Pulling from the aesthetic traditions including the Natya Shastra, his approach also melds elements from the body-based praxis of mystic minstrels called Bauls.

“The approach also pulls from aspects of Kalaripayattu such as the quality of presence practised by a warrior. But, I stay away from choreography influenced by the martial art form. Rather than imitating movement patterns, my methodology aims to bring about a change in perception that comes about through practise,” says the director, who has been trained at Thiruvananthapuram-based Maruthi Kalari.

The first day’s workshop called thudakkam—designed exclusively for theatre professionals—is open for beginners as well as seasoned actors who want to freshen up their creative spirits through acts like body conditioning.

“Emotional health is a hot topic in corporate circles while these institutions themselves repress feelings. Rasaanubhava - Embodying Emotions (the second workshop) explores a way of communicating and modulating the vigour of emotions through activities involving breath work, musicality, also using archetypes from our epics,” informs the 37-year-old, about the workshop which would benefit professionals including counsellors and educators. At Forplay Studio on March 24 - 25