THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam on Thursday urged the people to acknowledge drought as a reality and that water conservation begins at home. He urged the government to give priority to cost-effective seawater desalination and water recycling projects to tackle water-related issues in the future.The Governor was inaugurating the World Water Day celebrations organised by the Water Resources Department here.

Efficient water resources management is the need of the hour, he said, adding water loss, whether it is at home or the office, should be viewed as a crime towards the society. Day by day, our right to clean water is being lost. The great problems of the day, including climate change, health problems, poverty and food security, are tied to water availability, the Governor said.

North Indians tend to believe Kerala is a place where water is in abundance, the Governor said, adding that he became aware of the state’s problems after arriving here. On the other hand, unscientific human interventions do have a role in the water problems of Kerala, a state that boasts a large numbers of rivers and water bodies and rainfall above that of the national average.

The Governor said he had banned bottled water at the Raj Bhavan to convey the message that water is a public resource and not a commodity. Instructions were also given to plant more trees on the Raj Bhavan grounds to aid water conservation. Although Keralites are literate they are yet to learn how to engage in farming in an efficient manner, he said.

Lauding the efforts of the Haritha Keralam Mission, he said the rejuvenation of the Varattar, a tributary of the Pampa, is a glowing example of how dying rivers can be revived through public participation.

Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Tom Jose, Water Resources chief engineer K A Joshi and Kerala Water Authority managing director A Shainamol spoke.

VS hints at Keezhattur

In a veiled reference to Keezhattur, Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan said every destroyed water source in effect digs a grave for green Kerala. The state will turn into a desert if forests continued to vanish, fields continued to be filled up and hills levelled, he said.