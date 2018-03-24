THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Chakka sadya’ drew hordes of foodies to Kanakakkunnu some time back. Now tapioca is set to thrill taste buds and showcase its potential for culinary variety.

The National Tapioca Festival will be held at Sooryakanthi ground, Kanakakkunnu from March 28 to April 8. Agriculture agencies under the state government, the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute at Sreekaryam and various organisations representing farmers will participate in the festival being organised.

For visitors, the big draw will be a lunch featuring 101 curries with tapioca as the star ingredient. Tapioca biriyani, tapioca snacks, tapioca halwa, soups and pudding made from the tuber also will be featured at the ‘kappa mela’. Other attractions at the festival will include different types of tuber crops, honey and vegetables.

Shaji Vaidyar from the Kottoor forest will participate in the festival and arrange a steam bath with numerous herbs. Ornamental fish, birds and flowers also will be exhibited at the festival. The fest will be open from 11 am to 9 am on all days.

Tapioca trivia

Did you know that Jawahar Nagar, the posh residential area of the state capital now, was once known as ‘Maracheenivila’? A wooded area back then, a tapioca research station functioned in there. Later, it was converted to the residential area which we see today!