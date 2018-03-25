THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public can now heave a sigh of relief. They will no longer have to feel abandoned and alone during a crisis situation because the police will be just a button-press away. However, the credit goes to the City Corporation. The decision to install location-based devices that have an alarm button fitted with hi-end revolving cameras was taken by the Corporation in the last budget. The aim was to ensure the safety of the pedestrians and motorists. Even as various agencies including police came up with similar initiatives such as mobile applications, the offline touch button system seems to be more effective in preventing crimes, a top police source said.

What needs to be done?

If you are facing an adverse situation, be it a crime or an accident, you or your friend can alert the police by pressing the red button on the device. The cops, who are stationed nearest to the spot, will rush to the rescue of the person in distress as soon as they receive an alert from the centralised police control room.

The police will be able to track the location of the person with the help of GPS and can also tail them if they are on the move. The evidence, also, can be collected by the police since the visuals are captured by the 360-degree revolving camera. The crime prevention cell will be monitored round-the-clock. Sources said the aim is to enable immediate response from the Police Department in the event of an emergency.

Roadmap

The project will be implemented in various parts of the city in different phases. As part of the first phase, two devices have already been installed at Kazhakootam junction and Kazhakootam railway station by a private agency. The idea of installing such panic triggering devices was mooted when the Corporation was approached by the agency. The installation of devices will be free-of-cost since it is being implemented as part of the agency’s CSR initiative.

According to Mayor V K Prasanth, the devices will start functioning within two weeks at Kazhakootam and the project will be implemented in other parts of the city very soon.

“It will come as a huge relief for people who are in distress. This is a pilot project of the Corporation and it aims to ensure the safety of the people in the city round-the-clock. Though we started the project at Kazhakoottam considering the higher number of floating population there, it will be implemented in other areas very soon,” Prasanth said.

Crime Prevention will be the priority -DCP

When Express contacted G Jaidev, Deputy Commissioner of Police, he said the city police have extended all the support to the Corporation’s initiative and this project will be able to prevent crimes in the city to an extent. “The camera can take the visuals in 360 degrees and the control room will monitor it apart from the CCTV cameras.

If a person in distress presses the button, the police will be able to reach the spot in no-time. In fact, we will be able to identify the locations and convey the same to the Corporation. We zeroed in on Kazhakootam due to a large number of complaints from techies,” Jaidev said. Cops said a person can also alert the police if an accident occurs at the spot where the device is installed. The device has a height of seven to eight feet. The major feature will be its mobility. The device can be taken from one place to another easily.

Features of the device

The device has a camera that can rotate 360-degrees

It has a height of seven to eight feet

It is linked to the centralised police control room

It is also GPS tagged and hence enables quick detection

The major feature is its mobility