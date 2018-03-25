THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the missing case of a 33-year-old Latvian national from Kovalam has extended the search to other tourist spots in the state, including Fort Kochi. Liga Skromane had gone missing from Kovalam on March 14 after she reached the beach from an Ayurvedic healing centre at Pothencode.

A police team has gone to Fort Kochi and Alappuzha after receiving a tip-off.On Saturday, a police team consisting of city shadow and rural police conducted searches at the resorts and homestays at Kovalam, Vizhinjam and Poovar. The search was following suspicions of locating her around Adimalathura and nearby areas. The police are weighing all possibilities to trace her.

‘Wrong information’

According to P Anilkumar, Attingal DySP and chief investigating officer, they received several information from the public indicating that Liga was seen at some places.“We are getting so many phone calls. But we later found that the information was not correct.“Two days ago, we received a piece of information that she was seen at Adimalathura. However, the Vizhinjam police found it wrong. We have extended the search to Kanyakumari, Kollam, Alappuzha and Fort Kochi,” Anilkumar said.

On Friday, state police chief Loknath Behera had constituted the SIT to find out Liga.The DGP also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for those who trace her.Earlier, Ilze Skormane, the younger sister of the missing tourist, had also announced a reward of Rs1 lakh. Liga Skromane, who is suffering from post-traumatic depression, had come to Kerala with Ilze last month for treatment at an ayurveda healing centre at Pothencode.

They came to the centre after visiting Kochi, Alappuzha and Varkala. On March 14, Liga left the rejuvenation centre leaving the passport and hired an autorickshaw to Kovalam. Since then, there has been no information about her.

Following this, Ilze has approached the authorities and the media seeking help to trace her sister. She had even approached Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj seeking aid.A social media campaign is also underway to find out Liga Skromane.