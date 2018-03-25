TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : One hour for planet earth’s sake. The city too joined in the spirit of observing the Earth Hour on Saturday. Considered one of the largest movements on a global arena, the observance of Earth Hour in the city saw people from all walks of life joining in the crusade against global warming. Apart from turning off the lights for an hour from 8:30 pm, a slew of activities was held to celebrate the planet. WWF which spearheaded the programme in the city observed the day with a host of programmes. The #GIVEUP TO GIVE BACK initiative resonated with the public.

As the day broke on Saturday, the Museum grounds witnessed a unique ‘Walkathon’. The morning walkers marched by, sporting the stickers that carried the message exhorting to switch off and join in the massive movement. An interactive programme with early morning walkers was also held. Around the same time, a group of cycle enthusiasts milled about at the Manaveeyam Veedhi and they embarked on a ‘Cyclothon’ carrying the placard urging to join in the Earth Hour. Members of Indus Cycling Embassy, students from CET and those from LNCPE joined in the Cyclothon.

“Over the years, a dramatic change in the attitude of people have been observed. Now they are all aware of Earth Hour and the need to protect the environment,” says A K Sivakumar, senior education officer, WWF. The organisation has been observing Earth Hour for the past seven years in the city.A befitting end to the day-long observance was witnessed at Shanghumugham beach from 6;30 pm when a musical evening was organised. ‘Soul Jam’ played a few peppy numbers and enlivened up the crowd which had assembled to show their allegiance to Earth Hour.