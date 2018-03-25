THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala is well-positioned to design a successful ‘Kerala model’ for the development of museums which can be copied across the country, noted Sydney-based museum conservator Vinod Daniel said.“I think Kerala can easily have a couple of 100 museums. There is no shortage of concepts to have that many museums. A small country like Australia with a population of 20 million has got 2,500 museums. So you are talking about a state whose population is much more than that,’’ Vinod, board member, International Council of Museums (ICOM) and chairman, AusHeritage, Australia’s international cultural heritage network, said. He is currently visiting the state for a workshop on preventive conservation which is part of a global programme supported by the Andrew W Mellon Foundation, Ministry of Culture and the Metropolitan Museum, New York.

Kerala can work wonders with such a museum model if it can come up a crystal-clear strategy that is combined with good governance, leadership and skilled staff. The state should introduce degree-level programmes in Museology and conservation for producing skilled staff and parallel programmes for existing hands, he said. On the other hand, merely copying a western concept may not work. ‘’You don’t need to bring a Louvre here. You need to develop a Kerala Louvre, a right model,’’ Vinod said.

Singapore realised this a long time back, and today has emerged as a global powerhouse in the museum sector. ‘’They knew that very soon all the cities would look the same and Singapore was becoming a skyscraper paradise kind of thing. They also needed something for the population in terms of what they do in leisure. I mean, How many times can you go to a movie or a zoo?’’ he said. But the ‘Singapore Model,’ cultivated over two decades, won’t work at the national level for a country like India because the country is a complex mix of very different states, he warned. But it is something that every state in India, particularly Kerala, can follow. In reality, this aspect of heritage preservation should be a part of the 100 Smart Cities project, he said.

An Australian of Indian origin with a degree in chemical engineering from IIT-Delhi, Vinod got hooked on museums while working as a conservation scientist with the Getty Conservation Institute, his first job. He shifted base to Australia in 1995. Today he has worked with museums in over 50 countries.

Proper leadership and strategies to attract the public are key to the success of museums, he said. “You can’t have bureaucrats responsible for museums, you can’t also have somebody responsible for too many museums.

So every museum needs a strong longer-term leader, somebody who will be there for at least five to eight years to achieve 60 per cent transformation,” he said. And there should be one world-class museum that acts as a nodal institution so that the others can feed off it. In the west, museums have developed new concepts to attract visitors, like having music, pubs, cafes, and even overnight stays for kids.When a visitor exits a museum, he should have something that sticks in his memory, said Vinod. ‘’The issue is not how old the collections are, but how well you tell a story. It needs to have an impact on the audience.’’