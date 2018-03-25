THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Scrabble Club will organise daily games at the State Central Library from Monday. Children of library members can participate in the games that will enhance their English language skills.

The programme will be held at the children’s park on the library campus everyday, except Sundays, from 3 pm to 6 pm.Interested children should bring the scrabble board, proof of membership in library and a passport size photo. For details, contact: 9447216912.