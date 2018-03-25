THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police on Saturday nabbed two youths for allegedly attacking a girl after barging into her residence after she refused a proposal to be in a relationship with one of the youths.

Satheesh, 29, of Thoongampara, and Shajimon, 28, of Peringammala, were arrested by the Nemom police. According to the police, Satheesh proposed to her to be in a relationship with him. Later, the girl took up the matter with her parents and her father warned Satheesh. This angered Satheesh who planned revenge on the girl with the help of his friend. They went to her house when she was alone at home.

The accused forcefully entered the residence and attacked her. The duo later fled the scene. Following the girl’s complaint, the police took them into custody. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.