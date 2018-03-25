THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A visually challenged and partially-paralysed woman is seeking financial assistance for her treatment. Shaharbana, 50, was left partially paralysed and became blind after a coconut fell on her head in 2002. She has been undergoing treatment since 2003 and is now suffering from a condition of ‘mild diffuse cerebral atrophy’.

With her treatment expenses coming to around Rs 1,000 per day, her husband Abdul Shukkoor, an autorickshaw driver who is also undergoing treatment for various diseases, finds it difficult to meet the expenses. Their 15-year-old daughter Aisha discontinued studies to look after her mother. The family stays at Manikya vilakam, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram. They have opened an account at SBI Poonthura Branch. Account number 67258592891, SBI, Poonthura branch. IFSC- SBIN0070422. For details, contact Abdul Shukkoor over the phone number 9895596028.