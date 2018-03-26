THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blessed with a handful of rivers and streams, the district could soon witness a small revolution of sorts in the matter of harnessing hydropower.The City Corporation is planning to develop a number of micro-hydel projects in the rivers and streams in its limits. Meanwhile the Energy Management Centre (EMC) has launched a study on two rivers flowing through the district to study their potential for hosting small hydro projects. In its budget for the 2018-19 financial year, the Corporation has announced its intention to develop micro-hydel projects at Maruthamkuzhi, Muttathara and Kundamankadavu.

Hydel projects that use natural water flow to produce 5 KW to 100 KW normally fall within the definition of micro-hydro projects. The civic body, which plans to team up with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for this project, has set aside Rs one crore to turn it into a reality. Already, the EMC, which functions under the Power Department, has launched work on a micro-hydel at the Kaduvetti bridge near Sasthamangalam.

Work on the project, which will employ the vortex turbine technology, was kicked off on December 20 last year. In this technology, an artificial ‘whirlpool’ or vortex is generated within the system to create the required rotational energy for the operation of the turbine. The Kaduvetti micro-hydro electric project will have an installed capacity of a 20 kilowatt (KW). Meanwhile, the EMC has already launched studies in the Karamana and Vamanapuram rivers that flow through the district to study the possibility of harnessing hydropower.

“We are looking for spots that offer at a one-metre head and the required volume of flow,” EMC director K M Dhareshan Unnithan said. The study in Thiruvananthapuram is part of a two-district project.

EMC, through the KSEB, is also studying the potential in the Kallada and Achenkovil rivers in Kollam, he said. “The study is expected to be completed in six months,” Dhareshan Unnithan said.

