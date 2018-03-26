THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With barely a week to go before the summer holidays kick in, the City police have swung into action to beef up security measures across the city. In a statement, City Police Commissioner(CP) P Prakash said more police personnel under the supervision of two DCPs will be deployed within Corporation limits and major tourist places. Night patrolling will be strengthened to prevent possible break-ins during the night especially during the vacation period.

The community relationship officer of each police station has been tasked to provide the information and details of families away on vacation to the night patrol. There will be both bike and jeep patrols, with special attention being paid to locked residences. Those planning to embark on holiday trips should give their contact numbers to the respective residents’ associations.

Plainclothes personnel, including woman officers, will be deployed at major tourist hubs, including Kovalam, Veli, Shanghumugham and Museum(Napier Museum) to avoid untoward incidents. Pink police patrolling has also been strengthened at the tourist centres.

According to the CP, preventive arrests will also be carried out to foil the designs of criminals during the period. More surveillance cameras will be mounted to keep a close watch on the precincts, ensuring round-the-clock vigil, the CP’s statement said.

Dos and Don’ts

The safety of door locks should be double-checked and windows should be fastened properly.

Households should not appear deserted.

Leave the window shades and blinds in the same position as you would when you are around.

Request trustworthy neighbours to keep an eye on your residence while you are away. Leave your vacation address and telephone number with the neighbours so that you can be reached in the event of an emergency.

Make sure the CCTV cameras, smoke and burglar alarms function properly.

Get a reliable neighbour to pick up your deliveries - mail, newspaper and any other packages.

Arrange for someone to maintain your yard, so your home appears occupied.

Have someone place your garbage cans at the curb for normal pickup and put them away after the pickup has been made

Make sure you have timers for lights, television, or radios so they can turn themselves on and off at appropriate times.