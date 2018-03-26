THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Coffee House at Spencer Junction, once a popular joint of writers, filmmakers, intellectuals and students in the state capital, may remain closed for some more time.

Though there were major demands from various corners to reopen the ICH, it’s unlikely in the near future as complaints about the drainage system have not been repaired so far. Much to the disappoint of many, the government has informed the Assembly that the reasons which led to the ICH’s closure have not been rectified so far.

Health Minister K K Shylaja informed the House that the licence was suspended following major violations of food safety norms. Issues related to a faulty drainage system still persists, she said. It was in October 2017 that Food Security Officials inspected the ICH and served an improvement notice and later suspended its license.

The ICH has failed to comply with the food safety norms despite improvement notices. The authorities failed to take any permanent step to resolve the issues. “Despite its failure to address the issue, the ICH authorities were not able to provide any satisfactory explanation at the hearing,” she said in a written response to Kovalam MLA M Vincent. One of the major findings against the ICH was that it’s operating in unhygienic conditions. A drainage goes near the kitchen. However, no steps have been taken to replace or rectify this issue, the officials pointed out.

Lost glory

One of the important landmarks in the state capital, the Indian Coffee House at Spencer Junction first opened in a tiled, rented building in 1964. Two decades back, when the old building gave way for a multi-storied complex, the ICH moved into it on lease. For many years, the ICH has been functioning on a portion of the underground car park. After the ICH was shut on October 20, the 40-odd staff were accomodated in other branches. However, the ICH society is of the view that this cannot be a permanent solution.

License suspended twice

Based on inspections in June 2013, July 2015 and August 2016, its license was suspended twice in 2013 and 2016. This time the Thiruvananthapuram Assistance Food Safety Commissioner issued orders to suspend the license in October 2017. The minister also informed the Assembly that in June 2013 also the food security officials had inspected the ICH based on a complaint and suspended its license.