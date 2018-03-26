THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Two teenagers have gone missing from near the Medical College police station limits since Friday. The Medical College police have registered a case and started search operations. According to the police, Nandana, 14, daughter of Reeja, Kokkanathala Panayil Veedu, Thuruvaikkal, Medical College, and Renju, 14, daughter of Rejitha, Barton Hill, Kunnukuzhy, Vanchiyoor, were missing after they left home on Friday evening to a nearby bakery with friends to celebrate the conclusion of exams. However, they did not return home, the police said, adding the girls do not have mobile phones. Any information on the two children should be passed on to the Medical College police on 9497987008, 9497980001 or 0471 2443145.