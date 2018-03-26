THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (LNCPE) under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is organising a summer sports camp for school children on its campus at Kariavattom here. Classes will start on April 2. Training will be imparted in 15 disciplines such as athletics, basketball, boxing, cycling, cricket, football, gymnastics, handball, kabaddi, kho-kho, lawn tennis, swimming, taekwondo, volleyball and health and fitness.

The camp will be of two months duration. Expert coaches from Sports Authority of India will train the campers. Training in disciplines other than swimming will be from 6.30 to 8 in the morning and 4.30 to 7 in the evening. Coaching in swimming will be from 6 am to 9 am in the forenoon and 4 to 7 in the evening. Altogether there will be three sessions in the morning and three in the evening spread over an hour each. The first session in the morning and that in the evening are reserved for women and children. Application forms can be got from the security offices at Gate 1 and Gate 2.

The children will be able to use the most advanced sports infrastructure available in the state. LNCPE has the only velodrome in the state besides a high quality synthetic track, swimming pool of international standards, state of the art multipurpose indoor training hall, conditioning hall, football and cricket fields, yoga cum aerobic hall.

“All these facilities will be at the disposal of the campers. LNCPE campus is environment-friendly and campers can get relief from the summer heat besides getting high quality training,” said the principal of SAI LNCPE. Registration of campers will commence from 7 am on April 2. For more details please ontact on the following telephone numbers: 0471-2415401, 9947570342, 9562452451, 9496781234.