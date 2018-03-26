THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What’s common to Central African tribal music and lilting Indian folk numbers? Right now, it could be Bibi Tanga. Tanga, a singer-producer from Paris, will join local musicians to stage a thrilling blend of Central African Sangho music and Malayalam folk at Bharat Bhavan on March 31. ‘Bibi Tanga now with Thakita,’ as the unique performance - which aptly exemplifies the adage that music has no borders - as it has been titled is being organised by the Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum (AFT).

According to AFT, Tanga was looking to incorporate Indian folk and tribal style music for his upcoming production. He discussed the idea with AFT director François Grosjean. Grosjean introduced Bibi Tanga to John Anthony, a veteran guitarist-producer and the founder of the band Karnatriix. The rest, as they say, is musical history. So what’s Sangho? It’s the primary language spoken in the Central African Republic and has 4.5 lakh native speakers. Sangho is also Bibi Tanga’s mother tongue and the singer has collaborated with many music bands in the West.

For the March 31 event, Tanga and Anthony will be joined by Rahul C R, Sunil Kumar and Aju Vijayan for the March 31 performance. To go back to where we left off, Bibi flew to India to meet John Anthony with the idea of composing a couple of songs together. “To add a flavour of rhythm and groove, John Anthony regrouped with his long-time friend Sunil Kumar, a percussionist and singer, for this production. Rahul, a bassist/flutist/DJ, also found a place in the composing sessions,” AFT said. Together, the trio formed the band ‘Thakita.’ In a week’s time, they managed to arrange five songs by blending Central African Sangho music and Malayalam folk. Entry is free for the performance which will start at 6.30 pm. For details, call 0471 2320666, 6578808.