THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Government Medical College, Paripally, Kollam, is slated to get a new trauma care ward and trauma care ICU. A total of R5 crore has been allocated towards this, said Health Minister K K Shylaja.

The number of accident victims seeking treatment at the hospital is enormous. Out of the 500 to 700 victims at the casualty on a daily basis, a staggering 200 are accident victims. A 60-bed facility along with a 10-bed ICU will be set up. A cath lab at a cost of R8 crore will be set up soon