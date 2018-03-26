THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The police authorities are yet to initiate action against two personnel over the shocking insensitivity and totally unprofessional conduct which resulted in two accident victims allegedly being dumped at the MCH. The duo also slinked away from hospital.

In the incident which took place on Tuesday, a police jeep had rammed a motorcycle at Sreekaryam Junction, injuring both the driver and the pillion rider. The City Police registered a case against two personnel - police driver Arjun and SAP personnel Sreekumar in this connection. They were arrested and released on bail last week itself.

A top traffic police officer said the report on the incident called for by the DGP favours the policemen. They did not dump the victims in the hospital and had informed the Medical College Police of the incident before leaving the scene, the sources said. The SAP commandant will submit the report to the DGP.

Ashams Joy of Karyavattom and Surya Subramaniam of Pongumoodu, both 18, were injured when the police jeep collided head-on with the bike around 3 pm on March 20. The accused have been charged under IPC Sections 279, 337 and 338.