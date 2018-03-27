THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unidentified burglars struck at a residence in Neyyattinkara and decamped with gold ornaments weighing six sovereigns worth around Rs 2 lakh. The Neyyattinkara police have registered a case and a probe is on to trace the burglars.

According to the police, the burglary took place at the residence of Ajikumar and Hema at Pathamkallu near NIMS Hospital. The house had been kept locked for the past few days as the family was in Kochi where Ajikumar is working.

The burglary came to light when Hema’s father, who visited the house on Monday morning to switch off the lights, found the front door broken.As per preliminary information, the gold ornaments kept in an almirah was found missing. The police are verifying whether more valuables were stolen from the residence.

A team of forensic experts and the dog squad examined the spot. The police suspect the involvement of inter-state burglars as they target houses during summer vacations.Ajikumar works for the Civil Supplies Department, while Hema is a lawyer at the district court in Vanchiyoor.