THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara municipal council on Monday witnessed unruly scenes after the ruling and Opposition councillors fought with each other during the post-budget discussion.

A female councillor belonging to the Opposition allegedly rained blows on a ruling front councillor. However, no case was registered as no complaints were lodged. The trouble started following an Opposition charge pertaining to alleged land grab by the ruling front at Erattinpuram near Neyyattinkara. According to the Opposition, the LDF indulged in corruption by going in for unnecessary legal proceedings.

The argument turned into a scuffle when the vice-chairman ignored the arguments raised by the Opposition. Despite this, the Opposition kept on raising the issue and urged the vice-chairman to clarify. But the vice-chairman rejected the Opposition’s demand and continued with the discussion. This angered the Opposition resulting in the scuffle.

The free-for-all began when the Congress councillor of Gramam ward, Gramam Praveen allegedly tried to snatch the budget report from the vice-chairman. Following this, CPM member Murugan blocked him, which led to a scuffle between the two. Soon, councillor Lalitha (Congress) of Koottappana ward intervened and she allegedly beat up the CPM councillor. Amid the ruckus, some Opposition members even tried to burn the budget report.

The situation was brought under control following the intervention of other councillors. The Opposition later staged a walkout alleging corruption against the ruling party. Municipal chairperson W R Heeba was present during the post-budget discussions.It was on Friday that municipal vice-chairman K K Shibu presented the budget.