THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things go as planned, a new seven-storey block will be opened at the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology transforming it into one of the biggest eye hospitals in South India. Health Minister K K Shylaja on Tuesday issued instructions for opening the hospital block in the city to the public at the earliest.

The minister reviewed the progress of work at a meeting attended by the Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, officials of PWD, Kerala Water Authority and doctors. Though the building has been constructed, electrical works, plumbing, sewerage and water connection need to be completed.The new building will help the government provide better facilities to the patients seeking medical care.

The referral OP and important specialty clinics will be shifted to the new facility. It will also house a modern operation theatre complex, laboratories and day care ward.Once the project is inaugurated, the hospital will become one of the biggest eye hospitals in South India.