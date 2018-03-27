THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Traffic restrictions will be in place at the Kazhakoottam-Kovalam NH-66 Bypass Road from 5 am to 5 pm on Wednesday in view of the pongala at the Karikkakom Sree Chamundi temple.No vehicles will be allowed to enter the stretch between Chackai Junction and World Market Junction as women will be lining up on either side of the road to offer pongala.

KSRTC buses conducting services to the Karikkakom region will be redirected through Pettah, Kannammoola, Kumarapuram, Poonthi Road and World Market Junction. Vehicles moving from Chackai to Kazhakoottam will be redirected either along the coastal road via All Saints’ College, Veli and Thumba or through Pettah, Kumarapuram, Medical College and Sreekaryam.Vehicles moving from Kovalam to Attingal must go via Thiruvallom, Manacaud, East Fort, Palayam, Pattom,

Ulloor and Sreekaryam or via Poonthura, Valiyathura, Shankumugham, Vettucaud,All Saints’ College, Veli, Thumba and Kazhakoottam. Those going from Kazhakoottam to City Centre must take the route through NH 47 via Sreekaryam and Ulloor.Devotees’’ vehicles have to be parked along the road at Chackai, All Saints’ College, Shankumugham, Pettah, General Hospital and Enchakkal.

Parking will not be allowed in front of the temple.

There will be strict restrictions on parking vehicles in front of the Karikkakom temple as well as along the stretches at Madhavapuram, Veli,Venpalavattom and KIMS Junction.

Vehicles ferrying the devotees should not be overloaded, the city police said in a statement.

Complaints and suggestions regarding the traffic restrictions can be registered by contacting: 0471-2558731, 0471-2558732, 949798001 or 9497987002.

Repair: Curbs on Nandavanam -RBI Rd

There will be traffic restrictions on Nandavanam-RBI Road on Tuesday in view of road maintenance works. The city police have instructed the public to avoid parking along the stretch and go through the LBS Road from Nandavanam junction to Bakery junction. For suggestions and complaints: 0471-2558731,0471-2558732.