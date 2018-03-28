THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city shadow police on Tuesday nabbed four persons, including a history-sheeter in connection with a series of thefts reported in the city and rural limits in the past. The Kazhakoottam police recorded the arrest and the accused are Nasruddin Shah, 28, Abdul Khader aka Tube Khader, 21, Nadir Shah, 21, and Afsal. All are natives of Beemappally.

The accused were arrested for allegedly breaking into a residence at Karumkulam near Poovar, after taking a car on rent from Beemappally. They decamped with all expensive valuables and household items such as television, computers, mobile phones and gold ornaments. All the four were caught when they were seen roaming around Kazhakootam in the rented car.

Nasruddin is accused of several theft cases registered at various police stations, including Vizhinjam, Poonthura, Valiyathura, Thumba, Thampanoor and Fort. Upon interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in other theft cases reported in the city and rural limits. They were later produced before the magistrate court which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days, the police said.