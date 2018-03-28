THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State will soon submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro projects before the Centre. In line with the Union Government’s new metro rail policy, necessary amendments have been brought in the previous DPR.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the Assembly that the previous DPR submitted for approval before the Centre in 2015, is being reworked based on the new metro rail policy in 2017. “Once the necessary verifications are completed, the project report will be submitted before the Union Government for approval,” Pinarayi said in a written reply to questions from K Muraleedharan, K S Sabarinathan, V S Sivakumar and M Vincent.

As per the new policy, it’s the respective state governments that should submit the request for approval. Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), the Special Purpose Vehicle formed by the state government for the implementation of Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Light Metro projects, has been entrusted with the task of collecting necessary details. On behalf of KRTL, DMRC has revised the DPR. Responding to another question, the Chief Minister said Central nod is not needed for metro rail projects fully implemented by the state governments. Though it’s technically feasible, it will not be viable considering additional financial burden to the state government.

As per the Union Government’s new policy, a particular city is identified for the metro project after exploring other feasible and less expensive public transport facilities available there. Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode have been identified for the light metro project after going through such a detailed verification, the CM said.

Total project cost Rs 7,446 crore

As per the revised DPR, the total project cost for the two light metro projects will come to around Rs 7,446 crore. Excluding funds needed for land acquisition, state taxes and money for works related to to PPP, Rs 6,307 crore will be needed. Of this 20 per cent each will be borne by the state and Central Governments. The remaining 60 per cent will be via loan. Rs 392 crore needed for land acquisition and state taxes to the tune of Rs 534 crore will be met by the state. In total the state will have to pool in Rs 2,187 crore.