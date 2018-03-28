THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha conducted the annual inspection of Thiruvananthapuram Division and reviewed its performance. Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kazhakuttam, Varkala Sivagiri, Kollam, Karunagapalli and Kottayam railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram - Kollam - Kottayam section were inspected.

Prakash Bhutani, Divisional Railway Manager of Thiruvananthapuram Division, also accompanied the General Manager. At Thiruvananthapuram Central, the general manager inspected various facilities including the running room, crew lobby, RRI cabin and C and W depot.

Later, the team inspected Kazhakuttam railway station and the Points and Crossings. A major bridge between Paravur – Mayyanad railway stations in the Thiruvananthapuram - Kollam section was inspected.

In Kollam, the railway station, staff colony, Health Unit, RRI cabin and the work pertaining to provision of second entry were checked.

The bridge between Perinad and Sasthamkota railway stations in the Kollam – Kayamkulam section and a curve between Sasthamkotta – Karunagapalli railway stations, Chengannur railway station and doubling works between Changanasseri – Chingavanam in Kayankulam - Kottayam section were also inspected.

During the inspection, he interacted with Passenger Associations and commuters at various railway stations. He announced cash awards to outstanding employees for taking care to ensure safe operation of trains, for their contribution towards upkeep of work places and railway stations.