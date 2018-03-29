TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Tritha Electric’s music is as distinctive as their album names. The Indo-French band’s first album was called Pagli (2015) and their follow-up cut is titled Raagas in Paris, which was released last year. Pagli translates to ‘mad woman’, and aptly describes the chaos and eccentricity in some of the album’s songs, evident in the title track and other numbers likeMaacher Bajaar.

The voice behind these fusion songs is Kolkata-born singer Tritha Sinha, who along with the French musicians, drummer Paul Schneiter and guitarist Mathias Durand, formed this band in 2011. The three-piece band will perform in Kerala next week, promising numbers from the new album.

Raagas in Paris does not feature the mayhem of the above-mentioned songs from Pagli. On the contrary, it is more subdued and portrays a calmer dimension in Tritha’s voice. “For Raagas in Paris, we visited the studio for about a month without having any material ready. Instead, we improvised a lot in the studio and recorded everything live, only to retain the best songs. This way, the compositions came very naturally to us. I would say that this album was made by instinct rather than by design,” she says.

Tritha’s classically-inspired voice may not be extraordinarily unique in India, but it is a rage in Europe and Africa, says Paul, adding that the last song in the new album, titled Bon Voyage, marks their foray into electronic-based composition. Much of their songs’ distinct style, inspired by German Krautrock of the 1970s and Indian folk melodies, can also be credited to Mathias’ flamboyant style of playing his electric guitar as seen in their Kappa TV performances.On April 4 at 7 pm.At Alliance Française, Thiruvananthapuram