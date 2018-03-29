THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Southern Railway General Manager R K Kulshrestha held talks with Chief Secretary Paul Antony on the progress of ongoing railway infrastructure projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions.He requested government assistance in executing land acquisition for infrastructure projects including doubling in the Kuruppanthara-Chingavanam and Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari sections and development of Nemom coaching terminal.

Third line between Shoranur-Ernakulam has been sanctioned this year and can it be completed within three years of giving land to the Railways. The construction of Road Over Bridge in lieu of level crossing will ease road congestion and improve safety. The project is currently progressing and can be taken up further with active participation of the state government, he said.

He was accompanied by Prakash Butani, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram division; Rajendra Prasad, Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, Ernakulam; Shaji Skaria Chief Engineer, Ernakulam; M R Mohan, Deputy Chief Engineer, Thiruvananthapuram; and L Balaji, secretary to General Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai.