TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : He has been described ‘a genius of the classical guitar’ and ‘an authentic genius of the guitar and its interpretation.’ Mircea Gogoncea has performed 350 concerts on 5 continents. And the coming Monday, Gogoncea - a Romanian classical guitarist naturalized in Germany - will perform for audiences in the state capital courtesy the Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum. “As one of the new generation of acclaimed classical guitarists, he has come under recent attention for sharing the stage with the Valencia Philharmonic in Spain last September, as well as classical and flamenco stars during last December’s “¡Viva la Guitarra!” festival in Germany,’’ the centre said in a statement.

The 26-year-old is also perhaps the guitarist who has won the most number of awards. To date, he has won 165. This includes first prize at the Julián Arcas Guitar Competition in Almería, first prize at the GFA Youth Solo Competition in Los Angeles, and the Audience Prize at the Francisco Tárrega Competition in Spain. Last year, Gogoncea brought his ‘Trip Around the World of Music Tour’ to the US, Cuba, the UK, Germany, Spain, France, and Israel.

“Created in collaboration with other musicians, dancers, and visual artists, these concerts were part of his commitment to creating evermore engaging performances and bring classical music to new audiences,’’ the Goethe-Zentrum said. As a young musician, Gogoncea graduated with maximum honours from a programme with Joaquín Clerch at the Robert Schumann Hochschule Düsseldorf, as well as the advanced diploma programme of the Royal Academy of Music London under visiting professors David Russell and Fabio Zanon.

Concert’s on Monday

The concert will be held at the Goethe-Zentrum Amphitheatre at 7 pm on Monday. Entry is free. For reservations, call 0471-2300777, 2300888.