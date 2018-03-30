THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art work created on the sidelines of the Loka Kerala Sabha in January are now on display in the city. Tourism and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated ‘Sargayanam,’ the painting exhibition organised by the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi at the Museum Auditorium. The exhibition features works created at the ‘Sargayanam’ painting camp organised as part of the Loka Kerala Sabha summit - a forum for providing NRKs an opportunity to have a say in their home state’s affairs - held at the Kerala Assembly in January.

More people should be encouraged to take an interest in the messages conveyed by colours, the minister said. Kerala can claim the credit for launching the modern era in Indian art through Raja Ravi Varma, he said, adding that through Ravi Varma, Kerala entered the world of secular art. K C S Panicker brought the light of modernism to art. His, as well that of M V Devan’s contributions to the growth of art in the state is great, the minister said. He added that good works of art are still in great demand.

The state has a rich heritage in producing high-quality art. All our festivals are celebrations of colour, he said. Lalitha Kala Akademi chairman Nemom Pushparaj presided over the function. Kadakampally Surendran also released the book ‘Sargayanam’ by handing over the first copy to artist G Rajendran. Works by 15 artists from across the country are on display. Johnny M L is the curator. The exhibition will conclude on April 5