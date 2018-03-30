TIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the first six days, the movie has collected R35.89 lakh from Kochi multiplexes with an excellent status. The movie has already got 48 Housefull shows 5 multiplex screens in Kochi. The initial figures of Sudani from Nigeria at the multiplexes are on par with any superstar movie and is expected to be a ‘path-breaking’ movie in Malayalam. The success of the movie will give courage to more young directors to experiment with new stars. It is also a pointer to the fact that ‘the content’ is the hero, not the stars.

Kunchakko Boban starrer Kuttanadan Marpappa also started well in Kochi multiplexes with an overall occupancy of 62 per cent on day one. The movie has 15 shows scheduled in Kochi cineplexes along with the big capacity Saritha theatre in the city. Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Dharmajan combo’s Vikada Kumaran is another movie which had already hit the screens.With Antony Varghese (Pepe of Angamaly Diaries) in the lead, debutant Tinu Pappachan’s Swathanthryam Ardharaathriyil will be released on Saturday. The movie, director B Unnikrishnan’s maiden production venture, is one of the widely expected movies of the year. The trailer for the movie was an instant hit. If the movie too can match with the hype, it will be one of the dark horses of the season. The movie also has actor Vinayakan in a major role, his major outing after the blockbuster Aadu-2.

One of the biggies slated for the release is megastar Mammootty’s Parole, which will hit screens next week. Said to be a family entertainer, the movie also has Iniya, Miya and Suraj Venjaramoodu playing prominent roles. Debutant Sharath Sandith is the director of the movie. This is Mammootty’s second movie of the year after the January release- Streetlights. In 2017, Mammootty’s The Great Father was one of the winners of the Vishu season. His fans are hoping the actor will recreate the same magic this year too.

One teaser (A sort of curtain raiser, according to the makers) of Kammara Sambhavam alone was enough to kick up a storm. The Dileep starter has turned out to be one of the widely expected movies of the year with its uber cool posters and mass-masala teaser. Adding to the hype are the script penned by actor-writer Murali Gopy and the wide canvass. Debutant Ratheesh Ambatt is the director of this big budget movie produced by Gokulam Films. Kammara Sambhavam will hit screens on Vishu.

Prithviraj’s novel action thriller -Ranam- will also be released this season. the movie, which is shot entirely in the US, has Rehman and Isha Talwar also in major roles. Other major films that will hit screens in the coming weeks include Tovino’s Theevandi, Premam team’s (sans Nivin Pauly) Thobama, Biju Menon’s Orayiram Kinakkalal, Jayaram-Kunchakko Boban team’s Panchvarnathatha and Prithviraj-Parvathy starrer My Story.