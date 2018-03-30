THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A government programme to ensure at least one square meal a day free of cost to the needy is expected to be launched here soon. Thiruvananthapuram will be among one of the first districts where the government plans to implement the ‘Vishappurahitha Keralam’ (Hunger-free Kerala) project. According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, the project is expected to be implemented during the current financial year.

The state government envisaged the ‘Vishappurahitha Keralam’ project as part of the 13th plan. For implementing the programme, the government is planning to join hands with voluntary organisations and NGOs. Government and semi-government agencies active in the sector will will associate themselves with the project. The Gandhi Smarak Nidhi has been selected as the project implementation agency in Thiruvananthapuram district, according to the department.

The government proposes to pilot the project in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts. All arrangements are in place in Alappuzha and the district has been allocated Rs 40.89 lakh for its implementation, according to the department.

The government had sanctioned Rs 70 lakh for implementing the project in the two districts. By the next financial year, it plans to extend the free-meal programme to the remaining 12 districts. For expanding the programme, the government has earmarked Rs 14 crore in the 2018-19 budget.